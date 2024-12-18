Previous
Hardly Any Mistakes in this Shawl by fiveplustwo
Hardly Any Mistakes in this Shawl

I say hardly, a few may have slipped through, but I was good and when I spotted I'd made an error I did the required frogging.

I'll add a blue or pink ribbon to the border when I know the gender

Hand crochet by @30pics4jackiesdiamond
Theme - handmade
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

@fiveplustwo
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
December 18th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
You made it??? You are awesome! Amazing piece of work.
December 18th, 2024  
JackieR ace
@casablanca I did!! This time last year I couldn't follow a pattern!

@wakelys I'm so pleased with it!
December 18th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Lovely handmade shaw.
December 18th, 2024  
Dianne ace
You have done so well for a ‘new’ crafter. It’s beautiful and will be a precious gift.
December 18th, 2024  
