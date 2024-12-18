Sign up
Previous
Photo 3808
Hardly Any Mistakes in this Shawl
I say hardly, a few may have slipped through, but I was good and when I spotted I'd made an error I did the required frogging.
I'll add a blue or pink ribbon to the border when I know the gender
Hand crochet by
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Theme - handmade
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
5
1
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
3847
photos
116
followers
21
following
1043% complete
View this month »
3801
3802
3803
3804
3805
3806
3807
3808
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
18th December 2024 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jackie5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-handmade
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful.
December 18th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
You made it??? You are awesome! Amazing piece of work.
December 18th, 2024
JackieR
ace
@casablanca
I did!! This time last year I couldn't follow a pattern!
@wakelys
I'm so pleased with it!
December 18th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Lovely handmade shaw.
December 18th, 2024
Dianne
ace
You have done so well for a ‘new’ crafter. It’s beautiful and will be a precious gift.
December 18th, 2024
@wakelys I'm so pleased with it!