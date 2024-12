Being a handy, creative, artsy fartsy sort of guy........ I have made/built a great many things over the years.But the hand made item I am most proud of is my steampunk bass guitar. For something that started out as a bit of an experiment. (It was my first attempt at building a musical instrument), it turned out to be something truly amazing. It is a unique and very quirky bass guitar and is much admired by many of my fellow musician friends.It also sounds as good as it looks.The following is a short video that shows various stages of the build process, and includes a track I recorded using this very bass. Have a listen and see what you think.My contribution to this weeks fiveplustwo-handmade theme