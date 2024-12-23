Sign up
Previous
Photo 3814
Please! No photos!!!
i’m curious as to how others are going to interpret this prompt 🥴
btw, the bokeh was created by hanging fairy lights off the lens…. i know the result is a bit messy, but that was kinda the vibe i was going for…
prompt: “I’m a star”
@northy
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
3853
photos
116
followers
21
following
3807
3808
3809
3810
3811
3812
3813
3814
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
21st December 2024 5:02pm
Tags
bokeh
,
fiveplustwo-northy
,
fiveplustwo-imastar
