Do you know you're a work of art?Even in the deepest darkIf you really wanna know just who you areI'm a star!Here's a little fun allegoryThat gets me excitatoryThis might sink in in the morningWe are our own origin storyIf I'm explaining this poorlyWell, I'll let star do it for meIt's all quite revelatoryWe are our own origin storyYou don't have to look too hardIt's all around and not too farIf you're tryna figure out just who you areYou're a star!