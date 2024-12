years ago (i mean YEARS) i was in an internet “group” for new parents / parents of young children… at the end of every year someone would post an end of year quiz - just for fun… to let one reflect upon the year that was… one of the questions was “did you dance enough”…i always remember that and somehow, the answer each year is “no”…theme: resolutionsit puts me in mind of a quote from Babylon5 (a sci fi show from the 90s that i love)… the context is complex, so i won’t bother you with it, but the quote kinda speaks for itself:“My shoes are too tight. But it doesn't matter, because I have forgotten how to dance.”basically it was a comment on getting so caught up in the constraints and obligations of life that one has forgotten to take joy in the simple pleasures…so… again… my resolution is to dance more this coming year…anyone want to join me on the floor?ps - not that the year was bad by any means… just that i really need to dance more 🙃😊