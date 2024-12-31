Previous
Madness in my method by fiveplustwo
Madness in my method

So my resolution is to have more method in my madness. Be more organised with tags on 365 and add captions to all photos so that they are easier to find.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
I tried that...... trust me, you'll miss the madness. 😁
December 30th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Awesome collage!
December 30th, 2024  
