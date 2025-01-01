Previous
At Least Start It!! by fiveplustwo
At Least Start It!!

We were gifted books to write in to tell our grandchildren our life story. Questions posed are ones I don't have answers for about my parents and grandparents.

My resolution is to write in it at least once a week. I've even been gifted gel pens in different colours I can use.

Keen Nana - @30pics4jackiesdiamond
Theme - New Year Resolution
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Five plus Two

@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Casablanca ace
What a cool idea
January 1st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
What a fabulous gift to be regifted one day.
January 1st, 2025  
