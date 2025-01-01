Sign up
Photo 3823
At Least Start It!!
We were gifted books to write in to tell our grandchildren our life story. Questions posed are ones I don't have answers for about my parents and grandparents.
My resolution is to write in it at least once a week. I've even been gifted gel pens in different colours I can use.
Keen Nana -
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Theme - New Year Resolution
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
Tags
jackie5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-resolution
Casablanca
ace
What a cool idea
January 1st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
What a fabulous gift to be regifted one day.
January 1st, 2025
