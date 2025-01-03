Previous
Photo 3825

When it comes to new years resolutions...............

I always go for ultra low resolution.

Because to be honest, with what goes on in my head...... you really would't want to go too deep into the nitty gritty. 😁

Why don't you join in with us at @fiveplusetwo and tag a selfie with fiveplustwo-resolutions

@SwillinBillyFlynn
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
1047% complete

moni kozi
Haaaa!!! Good twist!
I don't make new year's resolutions.
January 2nd, 2025  
