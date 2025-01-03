Sign up
Previous
Photo 3825
When it comes to new years resolutions...............
I always go for ultra low resolution.
Because to be honest, with what goes on in my head...... you really would't want to go too deep into the nitty gritty. 😁
Why don't you join in with us at
@fiveplusetwo
and tag a selfie with fiveplustwo-resolutions
@SwillinBillyFlynn
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
1
1
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
3864
photos
117
followers
21
following
1047% complete
View this month »
3818
3819
3820
3821
3822
3823
3824
3825
Tags
Views
8
8
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
new
,
year
,
resolutions
,
selfie
,
fiveplustwo-resolutions
moni kozi
Haaaa!!! Good twist!
I don't make new year's resolutions.
January 2nd, 2025
I don't make new year's resolutions.