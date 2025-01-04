Sign up
Photo 3826
Housework NYR
When it comes to this year's NYR I am going to try to learn to love doing the housework!
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Tags
portrait
,
new
,
year
,
resolutions
,
selfie
,
@allsop
,
fiveplustwo-resolutions
moni kozi
I find it so satisfying to look back on the result of a bout of housework: there's nothink like a sparkling toilet or sink...
January 4th, 2025
