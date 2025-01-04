Previous
Housework NYR by fiveplustwo
Photo 3826

Housework NYR

When it comes to this year's NYR I am going to try to learn to love doing the housework!
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
1048% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi
I find it so satisfying to look back on the result of a bout of housework: there's nothink like a sparkling toilet or sink...
January 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact