aaaaaachooooooo! by fiveplustwo
aaaaaachooooooo!

"Blessed" is not a term in my lexicon except for sneezes and the occasional affected use of “bless their heart” when someone is being adorably naive...

Privileged, fortunate, lucky…. All of those things…. But just never blessed! (And now that I think on it…. Blessings are typically seen as something conferred on one…. Not sure I like the implication of being chosen for a privilege in that way)...

regardless... i am definitely very fortunate in so many things, and very grateful for that good fortune... i take none of it for granted!!!

theme: blessed / blessings
