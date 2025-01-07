Sign up
Photo 3828
Counting my blessings
Very fortunate that I am in a position where I can just get in my car and go wherever I want.
Well I have a little consideration for hubby and he can come if he wants.
I use public transport but don't rely on it.
@wakelys
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
3868
photos
118
followers
21
following
1049% complete
3822
3823
3824
3825
3826
3827
3828
3829
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
7th January 2025 11:08am
Tags
car
,
fiveplustwo-blessings
,
fiveplustwo-blessed
