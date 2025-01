That Blessed Lodger Cat!

Every room (except so far His study) has been deep vacuumed, including the curtains being taken down and dust and cat hair removed. Every piece of linen in the airing cupboard washed and hung out to dry and finished off on a hot tumble dry! Every curtain, carpet and skirting board has been sprayed.

Why? Because that blessed cat has fleas and she's been sleeping around.

Anyone want a cute, flea free, tabby cat??



Itchy photographer - Jackie

Theme - blessed