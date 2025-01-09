Previous
Next
Fortunate, lucky prick by fiveplustwo
Photo 3830

Fortunate, lucky prick

Thankfully, reading is not a luxury or a crime where and when I am living.
@monikozi
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
1049% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
You are right, it is so easy to forget that there are places where reading for some is not only actively discouraged but also banned and it is a criminal offence. It is, in my opinion, an offence to all humanity especially when it is part of government policy that education is denied to a particular section of society, e.g. and famously girls. Thank you for reminding us of this.
January 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact