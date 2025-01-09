Sign up
Photo 3830
Fortunate, lucky prick
Thankfully, reading is not a luxury or a crime where and when I am living.
@monikozi
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
1
1
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
Tags
fiveplustwo-blessed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
You are right, it is so easy to forget that there are places where reading for some is not only actively discouraged but also banned and it is a criminal offence. It is, in my opinion, an offence to all humanity especially when it is part of government policy that education is denied to a particular section of society, e.g. and famously girls. Thank you for reminding us of this.
January 12th, 2025
