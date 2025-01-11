Previous
Counting the very great blessing of eyesight by fiveplustwo
Counting the very great blessing of eyesight

My abiding fear is of losing my eyesight, it is for me a very great blessing and one I should be devastated to lose.
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Five plus Two

We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
