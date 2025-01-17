Sign up
Photo 3836
You wanted a selfie..........
Here's your bloody selfie............... Hope you're happy with it. ................... ☹️
@fiveplustwo
theme - passive aggressive
@SwillinBillyFlynn
😁
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Tags
portrait
,
selfie
,
passive
,
aggressive
,
fiveplustwo-passiveaggressive
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha........wot U like !
January 17th, 2025
LTaylor
ace
! !
January 17th, 2025
