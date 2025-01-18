Previous
Peace and Hate by fiveplustwo
Peace and Hate

Like others I found this a difficult one to get to grips with.
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Clever with the peace beads too. Not an easy subject, well done
January 18th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Clever interpretation.
January 18th, 2025  
