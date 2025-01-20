Sign up
Photo 3839
"one pill makes you larger...
...and one pill makes you small"
White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKZVUtvjBdM
(any opportunity to fall down the rabbit hole 🥴)
theme: lyrics
@northy
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
1
2
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
3878
photos
118
followers
21
following
1051% complete
Tags
tea
,
cards
,
table
,
dollhouse furniture
,
dollhouse chair
,
northy-soundtrack
,
fiveplustwo-northy
,
fiveplustwo-lyrics
Kathy
ace
So very clever!
January 21st, 2025
