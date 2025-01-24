Words matter

When it comes to music, I believe that there are two types of people,.......
There are those who love a good uplifting tune you can dance to, and they seldom listen to or engage with the lyrics.
And there are those for whom, the words and the emotions expressed by the music, are very important.
As a songwriter, I definitely fall into the second category.
And not being one to miss an opportunity for a bit of shameless self promotion.............. The lyrics below are from a song I wrote.
It is a song about when Kitty and I first met. We were both seriously on the rebound from disastrous and difficult long term relationships, We were both very wary and not looking to throw ourselves into something new. However, despite our caution, there was an immediate emotional, spiritual and physical attraction, and within a week of meeting each other, we were shopping for soft furnishings and booking in to get matching tattoos............... And the rest is blissful history.
And if you want to hear the song, there is a video of it here.
https://youtu.be/79-2Oy9xfY4
--------------------------------------------------
Love again (Copyright The Changelings 2022)
A tear falls from your eye, I’m left to wonder why,
It’s such a mystery, what you feel for me, what can you see.
And as I start to fall, I hear a distant call
You’re reaching for my hand, to catch me when I land And comfort me.
And I can hardly bare, to see you standing there,
So lonely and so scared.
Just raise your eyes and see, Just look around for me.
You know That I’ll be there
I am building stone by stone, these walls that I call home,
where feelings die and fade, and I may waste away, If I’m not saved.
But any minute now, these walls could tumble down,
And leave me standing here, with all that I hold dear, wrapped in my fear
If you hold me now, and we could work out how,
We could start again.
And if the stars align, this just might be the time,
The magic can begin.
Chorus
And I will roll the dice, and make the sacrifice.
And I will try to love again
I’ve nothing left inside, my heart is open wide,
But could you try to love again
And now the time has come, Loves ritual has begun,
I’m waiting for a sign,
that lifelines might entwine,
Could you be mine.
And I can hardly bare, to see you standing there,
So lonely and so scared.
Just raise your eyes and see, just look around for me,
You know That I’ll be there,
Chorus
And I will roll the dice, and make the sacrifice
And I will try to love again
I’ve nothing left inside, my heart is open wide,
But could you try to love again
---------------------------------------
@fiveplostwo
theme - Lyrics
@SwillinBillyFlynn