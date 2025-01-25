Tommy Steele 'What A Mouth' lyrics

One from my youth, Tommy Steele's 'What a Mouth'. Here is a link to the Youtube version:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BE4tu2tUSME
What A Mouth lyrics
Jimmy Bean
was a funny looking fella
If he had another mouth
but a different
from winning the beauty show
It was like a steam boat funnel
or a railway arch
or the Blackwall tunnel
and if you can't see Jim
when he opens his mouth
you'll know
And as poor Jim
goes walking about...
You can hear the kids
all hollering out...
Oh yes, mmm
what a mouth, what a mouth
what a north and south
blimey what a mouth he's got
Now when he was a baby
well aw' God luvver
well his poor old mother
used to feed
him with a shovel
What a gap, poor chap
he's never been
known to laugh
If he did it's a penny to a quid
that his face would fall in half
Mouth so large
oh Lord, oh lummy
he can whisper
in his own ear
ain't it funny
that to quench his thirst
Now he's got to take
a drink oh my
He got so drunk
one foggy morn
he laid in the road
an' started to yawn
and a poor old man
was delivering coals closeby
And as he went
to shoot the load
He saw Jim's mouth
out in the road
What eh yes, mmm...
what a mouth, what a mouth
what a north and south
blimey what a mouth he's got
Now the poor old man
being a short sighted fella
when he saw Jim's mouth
he took it for the cellar
and he shot the lot
right into his mouth no joke
Jim poor soul's
got a tummy full of coal
and he cough's up
lumps of coke, oi!
Hey what aw' blimey
I thought it was all over
oh yes mmm...
What a mouth, what a mouth
what a north and south
blimey what a mouth he's got
