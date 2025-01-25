Previous
Tommy Steele 'What A Mouth' lyrics by fiveplustwo
Tommy Steele 'What A Mouth' lyrics

One from my youth, Tommy Steele's 'What a Mouth'. Here is a link to the Youtube version:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BE4tu2tUSME

What A Mouth lyrics

Jimmy Bean

was a funny looking fella

If he had another mouth

but a different

smell of a device clearded him

from winning the beauty show

It was like a steam boat funnel

or a railway arch

or the Blackwall tunnel

and if you can't see Jim

when he opens his mouth

you'll know

And as poor Jim

goes walking about...

You can hear the kids

all hollering out...

Oh yes, mmm

what a mouth, what a mouth

what a north and south

blimey what a mouth he's got

Now when he was a baby

well aw' God luvver

well his poor old mother

used to feed

him with a shovel

What a gap, poor chap

he's never been

known to laugh

If he did it's a penny to a quid

that his face would fall in half

Mouth so large

oh Lord, oh lummy

he can whisper

in his own ear

ain't it funny

that to quench his thirst

Now he's got to take

a drink oh my

He got so drunk

one foggy morn

he laid in the road

an' started to yawn

and a poor old man

was delivering coals closeby

And as he went

to shoot the load

He saw Jim's mouth

out in the road

What eh yes, mmm...

what a mouth, what a mouth

what a north and south

blimey what a mouth he's got

Now the poor old man

being a short sighted fella

when he saw Jim's mouth

he took it for the cellar

and he shot the lot

right into his mouth no joke

Jim poor soul's

got a tummy full of coal

and he cough's up

lumps of coke, oi!

Hey what aw' blimey

I thought it was all over

oh yes mmm...

What a mouth, what a mouth

what a north and south

blimey what a mouth he's got

Now the poor old man

being a short sighted fella

when he saw Jim's mouth

he took it for the cellar

and he shot the lot

right into his mouth no joke

Jim poor soul's

got a tummy full of coal

and he cough's

up lumps of coke, oi, oi, oi..!
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

