Tommy Steele 'What A Mouth' lyrics

One from my youth, Tommy Steele's 'What a Mouth'. Here is a link to the Youtube version:What A Mouth lyricsJimmy Beanwas a funny looking fellaIf he had another mouthbut a differentsmell of a device clearded himfrom winning the beauty showIt was like a steam boat funnelor a railway archor the Blackwall tunneland if you can't see Jimwhen he opens his mouthyou'll knowAnd as poor Jimgoes walking about...You can hear the kidsall hollering out...Oh yes, mmmwhat a mouth, what a mouthwhat a north and southblimey what a mouth he's gotNow when he was a babywell aw' God luvverwell his poor old motherused to feedhim with a shovelWhat a gap, poor chaphe's never beenknown to laughIf he did it's a penny to a quidthat his face would fall in halfMouth so largeoh Lord, oh lummyhe can whisperin his own earain't it funnythat to quench his thirstNow he's got to takea drink oh myHe got so drunkone foggy mornhe laid in the roadan' started to yawnand a poor old manwas delivering coals closebyAnd as he wentto shoot the loadHe saw Jim's mouthout in the roadWhat eh yes, mmm...what a mouth, what a mouthwhat a north and southblimey what a mouth he's gotNow the poor old manbeing a short sighted fellawhen he saw Jim's mouthhe took it for the cellarand he shot the lotright into his mouth no jokeJim poor soul'sgot a tummy full of coaland he cough's uplumps of coke, oi!Hey what aw' blimeyI thought it was all overoh yes mmm...What a mouth, what a mouthwhat a north and southblimey what a mouth he's gotNow the poor old manbeing a short sighted fellawhen he saw Jim's mouthhe took it for the cellarand he shot the lotright into his mouth no jokeJim poor soul'sgot a tummy full of coaland he cough'sup lumps of coke, oi, oi, oi..!