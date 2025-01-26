"stale, flat and unprofitable"

is kinda how i'm feeling... dull as ditchwater even... phojo has gone AWOL and is completely MIA... i got nothing... nada... zip... zilch...so to keep things going, here's a rather dull image of a proof sheet from the 80s... when i was using good old fashioned film and experimenting with camera settings...needless to say, i am much older now! 🥴bonus points for anyone who can identify the quote WITHOUT googling!theme: dull