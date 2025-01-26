Sign up
Previous
Photo 3844
"stale, flat and unprofitable"
is kinda how i'm feeling... dull as ditchwater even... phojo has gone AWOL and is completely MIA... i got nothing... nada... zip... zilch...
so to keep things going, here's a rather dull image of a proof sheet from the 80s... when i was using good old fashioned film and experimenting with camera settings...
needless to say, i am much older now! 🥴
bonus points for anyone who can identify the quote WITHOUT googling!
theme: dull
@northy
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
