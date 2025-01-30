Previous
Does it get any duller by fiveplustwo
Photo 3852

Does it get any duller

than the photo on an ID card?
Does this even count as a selfie?
Does anyone even care?
@monikozi
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
1055% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
my passport photos always make me look like an international terrorist. Looking dull is better than getting strip searched at customs. 😀
January 31st, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
I think the photographers that take photos for passports and drivers licences are trained to make their subjects look like serial killers. (Not that I think you’re a serial killer Moni:-)
January 31st, 2025  
