Dull by fiveplustwo
Well, we can't all be glamorous rock stars and pirates can we?........................ or perhaps we can. I always think, we could all be whatever and whoever we want to be. It just takes a bit of effort. 😀

@fiveplustwo theme - Dull

@SwillinBillyFlynn
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

JackieR ace
You need an anorak!!!!
January 31st, 2025  
moni kozi
I can't really believe it's you!!!
(Sorry for stepping on your sore toe... )
January 31st, 2025  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I don't actually own an anorak or I would have worn it. plenty of frock coats, tailcoats and pirate coats..... but no anoraks. 😁
January 31st, 2025  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
@monikozi There is a bit of trainspotter lurking inside all of us. 😁
January 31st, 2025  
Kitty Hawke ace
Sorry....who are you.........oh wait........the little tatt on hand gives you away !!!
January 31st, 2025  
