room 348 by fiveplustwo
Photo 3857

room 348

aka - the Salle des Cariatides
https://www.louvre.fr/en/explore/the-palace/at-the-heart-of-the-renaissance-palace

i tried to get four of me in there but really, it just didn't work 🫣

(shall i get my coat?)

theme: the Louvre
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

ace
Lesley ace
Ooh so good, creepy but good
February 8th, 2025  
