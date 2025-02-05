Previous
The Card Sharp with the Ace of Diamonds by fiveplustwo
The Card Sharp with the Ace of Diamonds

Inspired by this by Georges de la Tour which is in The Louvre.

Old Master @30pics4jackiesdiamond
Theme The Louvre
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Susan Wakely ace
Cleverly done. You have a pair of knickers on your head.
February 4th, 2025  
JackieR ace
@wakelys I'm wearing a fedora, a fascinator and a shower cap. I cannot tell you how difficult this was!!
February 4th, 2025  
