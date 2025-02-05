Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3857
The Card Sharp with the Ace of Diamonds
Inspired by
this by Georges de la Tour
which is in The Louvre.
Old Master
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Theme The Louvre
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
3896
photos
118
followers
21
following
1056% complete
View this month »
3850
3851
3852
3853
3854
3855
3856
3857
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
4th February 2025 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jackie5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-thelouvre
,
huge thanks to my him for being a contortionist to get that ace visible!!
Susan Wakely
ace
Cleverly done. You have a pair of knickers on your head.
February 4th, 2025
JackieR
ace
@wakelys
I'm wearing a fedora, a fascinator and a shower cap. I cannot tell you how difficult this was!!
February 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close