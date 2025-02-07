Previous
Selfies recreating paintings in the louvre by fiveplustwo
Photo 3859

Selfies recreating paintings in the louvre

Wee Blue Coo Vincent Van Gogh Starry Night 1888.

I'm in there honest...... bottom right corner...... I'm getting overly familiar with some strange French woman. Ooo la la. 😁
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
1057% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kelly Ann Gray ace
HAHAHA! LOVE THIS!!
February 6th, 2025  
Vincent ace
:-) As long as you don't turn as mad as Van Gogh...
February 6th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Tres Excellent
February 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact