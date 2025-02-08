Previous
My rather life-worn foot by fiveplustwo
My rather life-worn foot

After Leonardo's Pied droit, de face, vu en raccourci. Here is a link to the Master's drawing:

https://collections.louvre.fr/en/ark:/53355/cl020003025
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Tink
Very close to the actual drawling. Nice work.
February 7th, 2025  
