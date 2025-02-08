Sign up
Previous
Photo 3860
My rather life-worn foot
After Leonardo's Pied droit, de face, vu en raccourci. Here is a link to the Master's drawing:
https://collections.louvre.fr/en/ark:/53355/cl020003025
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
Five plus Two
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
Tags
self-portrait
,
portrait
,
da
,
selfie
,
“leonardo
,
vinci”
,
fiveplustwo-thelouvre
Tink
Very close to the actual drawling. Nice work.
February 7th, 2025
