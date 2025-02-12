Sign up
Previous
Photo 3865
A Self-Hug
Two years ago no way I could have accomplished this as I had frozen shoulders. It has to be stated, that if I was 3 stone lighter I could perhaps have wrapped myself up more in a loving hug ala Monsiur Charles Aznavour
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
0
0
Tags
hug
,
jackie5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-sevendaysoflove
