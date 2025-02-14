Seven days of love - Day 5 - The Proposal

To be honest the actual proposal wasn't quite that dramatic............... but was very romantic in it's own way. I actually proposed to Kitty in the middle of a gig, from on stage in the Bucks Arms in Aylesbury. I had just finished performing a love song I'd written for her, and the time seemed right.
I'm not sure who was the most shocked, Kitty or her Daughter, Hazel, who was on stage playing bass with me at the time. 😁
It is just as well Kitty said yes.... there was a big audience in that night and it would have been a bit embarrassing having to finish the gig if she had said no. 💝