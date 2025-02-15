Sign up
Previous
Photo 3868
Teddy Sherlock and me
Sherlock is my Teddy and he is very wise and very adventurous. One day he shot down a zip wire from a church tower hence the table with his name on so he didn't get lost amongst all the other bears waiting to descend!
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
2
1
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
3907
photos
118
followers
21
following
1059% complete
3861
3862
3863
3864
3865
3866
3867
3868
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X70
Taken
13th February 2025 9:50am
Tags
self-portrait
,
teddy
,
selfie
,
@allsop
,
fiveplustwo-sevendaysoflove
Casablanca
ace
Loving this and your smile too! Our lad once sent his bear down a zip wire at a castle. He ran so fast to get to the bottom to rescue him again!
February 15th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Teddies are great adventurers.
February 15th, 2025
