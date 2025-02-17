Sign up
Previous
Photo 3869
the rapture
yeah... prolly shoulda taken that left turn at Albuquerque... 🥴
what can i say... this is where my brain went!
theme: euphoria
@northy
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
2
1
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
3908
photos
118
followers
21
following
1060% complete
View this month »
3862
3863
3864
3865
3866
3867
3868
3869
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
16th February 2025 9:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fiveplustwo-northy
,
fiveplustwo-euphoria
Madeleine Pennock
ace
I rather like the effect of this!
February 18th, 2025
Kathy
ace
An ethereal look.
February 18th, 2025
