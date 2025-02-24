Sign up
Photo 3876
you wanna piece of me?
(one of those: "i have no clue what i was going for" photos 🥴)
theme: handy (which, you know, i totally am NOT... do NOT put a hammer in my hands... like EVER🤣!!!!!)
@northy
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
23rd February 2025 11:36am
hammer
,
northy-soundtrack
,
fiveplustwo-northy
,
fiveplustwo-handy
