Well that’s handy by fiveplustwo
Photo 3877

Well that’s handy

When the hand of the clock fell off we put a dress making pin in as a temporary measure and that was several years ago.
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Five plus Two

@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
JackieR 🤓 ace
As temporary as us having TLC then?! Great photo
March 1st, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Such a nice looking clock
March 1st, 2025  
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
