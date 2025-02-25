Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3877
Well that’s handy
When the hand of the clock fell off we put a dress making pin in as a temporary measure and that was several years ago.
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
3919
photos
118
followers
21
following
1063% complete
View this month »
3873
3874
3875
3876
3877
3878
3879
3880
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
1st March 2025 9:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hand
,
click
,
scw25
,
fiveplustwo-handy
JackieR 🤓
ace
As temporary as us having TLC then?! Great photo
March 1st, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Such a nice looking clock
March 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close