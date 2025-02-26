Previous
Handy by fiveplustwo
Photo 3877

Handy

It's seems very weird to use a non-touch screen these days, they're so handy!!
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
1062% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
This made me laugh. Can't tell you how many times I have poked my Mac Desktop and wondered why nothing is moving under my fingertips!
February 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact