Previous
Photo 3877
Handy
It's seems very weird to use a non-touch screen these days, they're so handy!!
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
1
0
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
3916
photos
118
followers
21
following
1062% complete
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
25th February 2025 8:33pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
jackie5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-handy
Casablanca
ace
This made me laugh. Can't tell you how many times I have poked my Mac Desktop and wondered why nothing is moving under my fingertips!
February 25th, 2025
