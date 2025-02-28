Sign up
Photo 3879
If only...............
I had a spare pair of hands. Playing bass would be so much easier.
I'm loving Kitty's slap bass technique. 😆
@fiveplustwo
theme - Handy
@SwillinBillyFlynn
@CuteKitty
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
2
3
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
3919
photos
118
followers
21
following
1063% complete
3873
3874
3875
3876
3877
3878
3879
3880
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Tags
portrait
,
guitar
,
hands
,
bass
,
selfie
,
fiveplustwo-handy
JackieR 🤓
ace
That's so brilliantly clever
March 1st, 2025
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha.........is anybody there .........:)
March 1st, 2025
