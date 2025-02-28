Previous
If only............... by fiveplustwo
Photo 3879

If only...............

I had a spare pair of hands. Playing bass would be so much easier.

I'm loving Kitty's slap bass technique. 😆

@fiveplustwo theme - Handy

@SwillinBillyFlynn
@CuteKitty
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
JackieR 🤓 ace
That's so brilliantly clever
March 1st, 2025  
Kitty Hawke ace
haha.........is anybody there .........:)
March 1st, 2025  
