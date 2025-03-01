Previous
Little handy thingie to aid my hearing by fiveplustwo
Photo 3878

Little handy thingie to aid my hearing

I think my hearing aids are the most handy things I have, I would not be without them.
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
