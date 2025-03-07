Previous
I am the darkness by fiveplustwo
I am the darkness

I am the darkness at the root of your soul
The creator of nightmares with a heart black and cold
You try to ignore me. you pretend I’m not there
But I sow the seeds of self-doubt and despair
I’m hateful and jealous, I’m cruel and unkind
The voice of unreason at the back of your mind
For I am the darkness at the root of your soul
The shadow of your goodness, one half of the whole.
Whether we are willing to admit it, or not, we all have a dark side,............ and it is a test of our strength and humanity how we use it and how we manage to keep it under control. I'm not saying it is always a bad thing, we all need to maintain a balance between the light and shade. It has it's uses, but should always be used sparingly and for the right reasons.

@SwillinBillyFlynn
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
Kitty Hawke ace
Ohhh.......fabulous words..........yes....so true too X
March 6th, 2025  
Nada ace
Wise, true words.
March 6th, 2025  
