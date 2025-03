I am the darkness at the root of your soulThe creator of nightmares with a heart black and coldYou try to ignore me. you pretend I’m not thereBut I sow the seeds of self-doubt and despairI’m hateful and jealous, I’m cruel and unkindThe voice of unreason at the back of your mindFor I am the darkness at the root of your soulThe shadow of your goodness, one half of the whole.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------Whether we are willing to admit it, or not, we all have a dark side,............ and it is a test of our strength and humanity how we use it and how we manage to keep it under control. I'm not saying it is always a bad thing, we all need to maintain a balance between the light and shade. It has it's uses, but should always be used sparingly and for the right reasons. @fiveplustwo theme -The eyes of March