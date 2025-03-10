Sign up
Photo 3892
and crawling on the planet's face...
and crawling on the planet's face
some insects called the human race
lost in time, lost in space
and meaning...
-- Rocky Horror Picture Show
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0PylOu4pfJE
this was a ridiculous amount of work... don't get me started on how much!
theme: your choice
@northy
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
2
2
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
3936
photos
118
followers
21
following
1067% complete
3890
3891
3892
3893
3894
3895
3896
3897
Views
17
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
15th March 2025 2:17pm
Tags
hand
,
egg
,
fiveplustwo-northy
,
52wc-2025-northy
,
52wc-2025-w11
,
fiveplutwo-yourchoice
Susan Wakely
ace
But well worth it with this great result.
March 16th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
I don't know how you find the time but the result is so good!
March 16th, 2025
