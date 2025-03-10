Previous
and crawling on the planet's face... by fiveplustwo
and crawling on the planet's face
some insects called the human race
lost in time, lost in space
and meaning...
-- Rocky Horror Picture Show
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0PylOu4pfJE

this was a ridiculous amount of work... don't get me started on how much!

theme: your choice
@northy
Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Susan Wakely ace
But well worth it with this great result.
March 16th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
I don't know how you find the time but the result is so good!
March 16th, 2025  
