POV: you're in charge! by fiveplustwo
POV: you're in charge!

Cool - i've got the power!!!! 🤩
Damn - it's lonely at the top 😔

theme: cup half full / cup half empty
@northy

(this required waaaaaaay more faffing around than i had time or patience for)
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Suzanne ace
Oh I do like this!
March 20th, 2025  
summerfield ace
oooh! new hat? i like it. aces!
March 20th, 2025  
