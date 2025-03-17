Sign up
Previous
Photo 3898
POV: you're in charge!
Cool - i've got the power!!!! 🤩
Damn - it's lonely at the top 😔
theme: cup half full / cup half empty
@northy
(this required waaaaaaay more faffing around than i had time or patience for)
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
2
2
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
3937
photos
118
followers
21
following
1067% complete
View this month »
3891
3892
3893
3894
3895
3896
3897
3898
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
19th March 2025 7:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hat
,
mask
,
fiveplustwo-northy
,
fiveplustwo-halffullhalfempty
Suzanne
ace
Oh I do like this!
March 20th, 2025
summerfield
ace
oooh! new hat? i like it. aces!
March 20th, 2025
