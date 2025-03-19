Previous
Photo 3899

Nearly Time for a Top-Up!

That's not just a pig mug, that's an M&S pig mug and it's used on Thursdays when we play International 365 Pass the Pigs/Pigmania.

I'm a chain tea-drinker, the teapot doesn't get cool in my house before we're ready to make a fresh brew!

Theme - half full or half empty
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

