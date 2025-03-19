Sign up
Previous
Photo 3899
Nearly Time for a Top-Up!
That's not just a pig mug, that's an M&S pig mug and it's used on Thursdays when we play International 365 Pass the Pigs/Pigmania.
I'm a chain tea-drinker, the teapot doesn't get cool in my house before we're ready to make a fresh brew!
Theme - half full or half empty
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
19th March 2025
19th Mar 25
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Tags
jackie5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-halffullhalfempty
