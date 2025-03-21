Sign up
Previous
Photo 3900
Pirate Philosophy
Glass half full?...... Glass half empty?...............
To be honest, I don't waste my time, pondering such nebulous and irrelevant concepts.
As long as there is a full bottle to hand, the fullness of my glass in neither here nor there.
And a prerequisite of being a pirate, is that there is always a full bottle to hand. 😁🏴☠️
@fiveplustwo
theme glass half full or half empty
@SwillinBillyFlynn
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
1
4
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
3939
photos
118
followers
21
following
1068% complete
3893
3894
3895
3896
3897
3898
3899
3900
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
21st March 2025 11:49am
Privacy
Public
Tags
portrait
,
glass
,
bottle
,
rum
,
selfie
,
fiveplustwo-halffullhalfempty
,
gottle
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha.....true that !
March 21st, 2025
