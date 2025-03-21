Previous
Pirate Philosophy by fiveplustwo
Photo 3900

Pirate Philosophy

Glass half full?...... Glass half empty?...............

To be honest, I don't waste my time, pondering such nebulous and irrelevant concepts.

As long as there is a full bottle to hand, the fullness of my glass in neither here nor there.

And a prerequisite of being a pirate, is that there is always a full bottle to hand. 😁🏴‍☠️

haha.....true that !
haha.....true that !
March 21st, 2025  
