Previous
Photo 3902
Half colour, Half Monochrome
Many thanks to kali
@kali66
for pointing out that my original posting for this week's subject was not a self-portrait, seems like senility is setting in!
This then is my second attempt.
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
Tags
@allsop
,
fiveplustwo-halffullhalfempty
