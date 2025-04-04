What makes one instrument sound good........ and another sound rubbish
As a general rule, it is usually a combination of the instrument's design, the woods and other materials used and the skill of the luthier who made it, Usually you get what you pay for. but I feel there is also something else going on here.
I am sure there are a few dodgy "Friday afternoon" Stradivarius violins knocking about, that people have paid small fortunes for..... and they are desperately trying to convince themselves they sound amazing just because of how much they paid for them.
Over the years I have owned many instruments, and I have found that sometimes you can spend thousands of pounds on a guitar, and it's just a guitar........ but one you bought cheap on eBay just has a certain magic that brings joy to your ears.
These two are a case in point. They are both Ozark Professional Series Guitar Bouzoukis. Quite expensive at about £600 each. They should be identical, same design, same materials and made by the same people. I bought a second one as a backup as it is my main gigging instrument, and accidents can happen.
However they sound very different. One is a very good sounding example and well worth the £600, but the other is just something magical, my favourite instrument in the world, it is just an amazing ear candy machine. It is the one I use for gigging and recording all the time. I just love it to bits. 💖
Why are they so different....... I can't explain it, they just are.......it is utterly incomprehensible.
now i want to go buy a good ukelele (my fingers can't wrap around a guitar neck anymore) so i can learn how to play. another incomprehensible thing, i say.