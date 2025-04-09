Take My Advice - Buy Loads NOW

Previous
Shrinkflation and tariffs are going to bite and remember what happened in the pandemic, everyone beat you to the shelves!

Stocked up photographer - Jackie
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ha ha, oh no! You will start a panic! LOL
April 10th, 2025  
