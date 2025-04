I would say, remember that the most precious commodity you have, is time. Don't waste it, make the most of it, spend it wisely, don't give it to people who don't deserve it, and definitely don't kill it.Don't be one of those people who are just killing time while they are waiting for the grim reaper to call for them. Craft your own fairy tale, look for new adventures, love deeply and passionately. Craft your own reality and let the rest of the world reform itself around you. ๐Ÿ˜ @fiveplustwo - theme - Advice