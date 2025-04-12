Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3922
Advice: Don't hide
My advice is don't hide behind your computer but get out there and live, spending your day on social media is not "living" it is stagnating in a dream world. As Martin Garrix wrote" :
"Using social media to hurt and destroy is callous, acted out by cowards hiding behind computers. My advice is to ignore negativity. Focus on the love around."
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
3961
photos
119
followers
21
following
1074% complete
View this month »
3915
3916
3917
3918
3919
3920
3921
3922
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
@allsop
,
fiveplustwo-advice
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close