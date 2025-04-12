Previous
Advice: Don't hide by fiveplustwo
Advice: Don't hide

My advice is don't hide behind your computer but get out there and live, spending your day on social media is not "living" it is stagnating in a dream world. As Martin Garrix wrote" :

"Using social media to hurt and destroy is callous, acted out by cowards hiding behind computers. My advice is to ignore negativity. Focus on the love around."
12th April 2025

Five plus Two

