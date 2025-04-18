Previous
They asked me to be majestic......... by fiveplustwo
Photo 3929

They asked me to be majestic.........

Does that mean I can be a princess? 😁

I promise not to go into any ladies toilets. I wouldn't want to be chased out by the genital inspectors.

Why are some people so obsessed with what other people have in their pants, when it's none of their bloody business. Can't we just let people be who they want to be.

@fiveplustwo theme - Majestic

@SwillinBillyFlynn
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
1076% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
I agree with your sentiment, your royalness. But if they have a willy they pee in the gents!
April 18th, 2025  
☠northy 🇨🇦 ace
Yup!
April 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact