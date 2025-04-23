Sign up
Previous
Photo 3933
Hopes of a Creepy Copy Cat!
I know you should only compare yourself to the photographer you once were, but I have the forlorn hope that one day I'll be as good as so many here on 365.
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
3972
photos
119
followers
21
following
1077% complete
3926
3927
3928
3929
3930
3931
3932
3933
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
22nd April 2025 9:19am
Tags
fiveplustwo-forlornhope
,
jackie5+2
Five plus Two
ace
Apologies
@northy
😟🤓🤣
April 22nd, 2025
