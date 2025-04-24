Previous
Next
Beware of the steadiness of the fool by fiveplustwo
Photo 3936

Beware of the steadiness of the fool

Some people just don't let go, despite the obvious forlorn hope.
My last 2 canvases in acrylic are so wretched, miserable.
Some people need to learn when to stop @monikozi
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
1078% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I disagree. They have a certain charm.
April 25th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
I disagree too. I like them especially the vase of flowers
April 25th, 2025  
Five plus Two ace
I'm with Susan and Kathy, much better than I could do, especially the vase of flowers.
April 25th, 2025  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
I like them. 😁
April 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact