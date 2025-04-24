Sign up
Photo 3936
Beware of the steadiness of the fool
Some people just don't let go, despite the obvious forlorn hope.
My last 2 canvases in acrylic are so wretched, miserable.
Some people need to learn when to stop
@monikozi
24th April 2025
24th Apr 25
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
3976
photos
119
followers
22
following
1078% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
Camera
Taken
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Flashback
Tags
fiveplustwo-forlornhope
Susan Wakely
ace
I disagree. They have a certain charm.
April 25th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
I disagree too. I like them especially the vase of flowers
April 25th, 2025
Five plus Two
ace
I'm with Susan and Kathy, much better than I could do, especially the vase of flowers.
April 25th, 2025
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
I like them. 😁
April 25th, 2025
