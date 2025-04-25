Sign up
Photo 3937
I'm sure there's another glass full in there
I can hear it sloshing about........
Am I the only one who resorts to tearing the box apart and wringing the plastic bag out over the glass. I've paid for it and I'm bloody having it............... 😄🍷
@fiveplustwo
theme - The Forlorn Hope
@SwillinBillyFlynn
25th April 2025
25th Apr 25
3
1
Susan Wakely
ace
Does this describe you or the wine?
April 25th, 2025
JackieR
ace
If you jump about after imbibing you will slosh!!
April 25th, 2025
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha.....you can squeeze another half a glass full from wringing out the inner baggie ! Who wouldn't .....................:)
April 25th, 2025
