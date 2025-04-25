Previous
I'm sure there's another glass full in there by fiveplustwo
I'm sure there's another glass full in there

I can hear it sloshing about........

Am I the only one who resorts to tearing the box apart and wringing the plastic bag out over the glass. I've paid for it and I'm bloody having it............... 😄🍷

@fiveplustwo theme - The Forlorn Hope

@SwillinBillyFlynn
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Susan Wakely ace
Does this describe you or the wine?
April 25th, 2025  
JackieR ace
If you jump about after imbibing you will slosh!!
April 25th, 2025  
Kitty Hawke ace
haha.....you can squeeze another half a glass full from wringing out the inner baggie ! Who wouldn't .....................:)
April 25th, 2025  
