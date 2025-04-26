Previous
Losing weight is a forlorn hope by fiveplustwo
Losing weight is a forlorn hope

The perpetual quest!
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Lesley ace
I know exactly how you feel
April 25th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Just putting a little more Easter Egg in my mouth post breakfast because it would be a terrible shame to waste it.....yup, forlorn hope here too!
April 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Just remember how much your clothes weigh.
April 25th, 2025  
Five plus Two ace
@wakelys 3 stone?
April 25th, 2025  
